Nov. 28, 2022: A year to remember

2022 was year to remember. In the spring, on some of our south farms we received more rain in a 48-hour period than we did all of July, August and September. During the dog days of summer our original high hopes for big yields were shrinking every day it didn’t rain. As crops started to dry down and combines started to roll I was hearing some good things coming from guys. We started a week after the big guys and I was pleasantly surprised with our first several hundred acres of corn and beans. As we moved south our yields became more variable, but not as bad as expected around the end of August. Overall, a good year and one that reassured us that some of our practices are helping retain yields in tough years, but also showed us some aren’t working and changes need to be made.