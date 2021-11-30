Nov. 29, 2021: Word for 2021 is 'variable'

The word for 2021 is “variable.” The season started off with several good runs of planting, but it turned cold and wet after each one. Most of the corn and beans were planted by May 10, with some guys finishing up the first week of June. The April/May corn looked really, really good in early August and looked like a bumper crop. Then crown rot, tar spot, some N deficiency and other diseases showed up and the crop ended up being average. The further north you went in western Illinois, the worse tar spot was, which really affected the corn yields. Spraying fungicide really paid off this year. Overall, the bean crop was above average and was helped by timely August rains for filling pods. We had a few wet weeks and wind events during the middle of harvest, but the last month has been dry. This has allowed everyone to get their crops, anhydrous applied, and fall tillage completed in a timely manner.
