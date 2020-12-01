2020. What a year. We started off wet and very cool through the entire month of June and into July, but when it switched, it did it all at once! We caught up on GDUs, and the crop matured ahead of our average. No rain and warm weather during the fall allowed harvest to fly by at a record pace. We don’t seem to have a normal weather year anymore, and this year was no exception. Yields were average to slightly above average, and considering everything it went through early and how dry it was during grain fill, we are thankful for how things turned out. The huge market bump at harvest allowed most to be able to lock in profits and end the year on a high note. We are blessed to be able to live where we do and live the lifestyle we have been given. Although things may continue to be thrown at us, rural Americans are resilient and tough! We won’t forget this year in more ways than one, but a lot of people said 2020 couldn’t be worse than 2019, so we’ll just let 2021 be what it is and adapt to whatever it throws at us. After all, the only thing we can control is our attitude and response to the hand we’re dealt.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
