There is more going on the past 10 days than so far this fall. There are tractors in almost every field and semis with anhydrous tankers are going up and down the roads constantly. Even if we do get some rain early next week, it is dry enough for this great run to continue. I’m hearing that some dry fertilizer could maybe start to get tight for a short period since there is so much going on. Cover crops are emerging that were put in and should get well established with this heat
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy