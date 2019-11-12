2019 is a year for extremes, that’s for sure! It’s snowing very hard as I get some more fall tillage done before it looks like we will be froze out for at least a few days. We had a nice week to get a lot of stuff done. We got finished getting my crops out and were able to get a lot of dirt work done. It still looks like a dryer forecast — if we don’t get too much snow today we should be able to do something later in the week. A lot of NH3 still going on, and depends on the area but there is still a good amount of crop left to harvest.