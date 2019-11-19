After being snowed out and froze out again, we were able to get a little more NH3 on and some more fall tillage done. We were able to work for about two days this week. I still see a lot of crops in the field. I’d guess that this four-county area has about 20% of the crop in the field yet. It’s a good feeling to be done and to have more fall tillage and dirt work done than we had last fall going into this year. I think we can all agree we are all ready to be done with farming in 2019, we are blessed it turned out as good as it did as we look forward to 2020.