What a crazy year of farming for the record books. I don’t know where we stood for rainfall in the spring, but it had to be one of the wettest springs we have ever had. It stayed wet all year too. I just pulled my climate app up and we had several fields that received 30 inches of rain from when I planted in April till we harvested in October. We were beyond blessed to get everything planted and to have above-average yields. It seemed like a stressful year with no breaks between the jobs on the farm. I’m excited for the future — after going through this year, it will make me appreciate any good run we can get in the weather, especially if we can plant a lot of crop in April. It’s easy to find the negative about this year, but we had lots of firsts on our farm in 2019. The first combine ride for our 1-year-old daughter, the first full day our 4-year-old daughter rode with me in the combine and the first fall my dad was able to help us harvest a lot as he retired in September from his job.