The beans should be mostly in the bins by the end of the week for the majority of our area. They are too dry with the great weather we’ve had for the month of October. I’m hearing corn is finally drying down in the field as well. Yields are extremely variable, but most producers are satisfied with the results. It seems like there have been more cover crops seeded this fall, but maybe that’s due to the heat and time we’ve had to get them applied. Fall calving has been super nice with this weather as well.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
