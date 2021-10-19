 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021: Harvest progress mimimal

Oct. 18, 2021: Harvest progress mimimal

  • Updated

Most of the area received more than 2 inches of rain last week, so the harvest progress was minimal. A few guys started shelling corn and cutting beans on Thursday and Friday. I saw a lot of people cutting beans on Saturday and Sunday. The weather looks good this week and should allow a lot of people to cut a majority of their bean crop. I have about 60 acres of beans to cut, so we’re going to wait a few days so the ground can get dry. We started working on a pattern tiling job last week while harvest came to a stop. Have a safe week!

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News