Most of the area received more than 2 inches of rain last week, so the harvest progress was minimal. A few guys started shelling corn and cutting beans on Thursday and Friday. I saw a lot of people cutting beans on Saturday and Sunday. The weather looks good this week and should allow a lot of people to cut a majority of their bean crop. I have about 60 acres of beans to cut, so we’re going to wait a few days so the ground can get dry. We started working on a pattern tiling job last week while harvest came to a stop. Have a safe week!
Oct. 18, 2021: Harvest progress mimimal