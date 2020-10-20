Harvest is still cruising along with no real weather interruptions. Yields have been more variable than ever before. Soil types are a larger component of yield, with a wider variance than we have seen in several years. Plant integrity continues to be a problem in several corn fields. We missed the rain and snow and just received a little bit of drizzle. It’s pretty crazy to think how far along we are now for as far behind in GDUs we were in late June, early July.