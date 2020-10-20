Harvest is still cruising along with no real weather interruptions. Yields have been more variable than ever before. Soil types are a larger component of yield, with a wider variance than we have seen in several years. Plant integrity continues to be a problem in several corn fields. We missed the rain and snow and just received a little bit of drizzle. It’s pretty crazy to think how far along we are now for as far behind in GDUs we were in late June, early July.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
