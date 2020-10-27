Harvest has almost wrapped up. We had our first snow flurries this morning, but it has been cloudy and damp for the past several days. Quite a bit of tillage has been done in the past few weeks, but we did get 2 inches of rain that will slow down progress on that front. We did more cover crops than the last several years as well. We are experimenting with some different combinations in front of corn as well. Hopefully they will get up and get established soon. The focus is changing to plans and input decisions for 2021!
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
