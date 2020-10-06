Several small showers throughout last week, but not enough to slow the harvest pace. There has been a lot of switching back and forth between beans and corn. Most corn is still just under 20% moisture, but beans were 11% before the showers on Saturday. Bean and corn yields in the southeast part of the county have been tougher with all the unruly weather throughout the growing season in that area. We have also been able to get some cover crops drilled while we still have some heat coming to get them emerged.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
