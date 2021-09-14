Several more combines started shelling corn last week. I have not heard any reports of any beans being cut yet. Corn moistures and yields are really variable, and the planting dates were all around Easter weekend. I have heard moistures as low as 19 and as high as 30%. I've heard field averages from 180 to 240 on similar ground. Most of the corn is about 30 bushels off from what guys thought that it was going to be three weeks ago. We have given the dryer a test run and are ready to start corn harvest this week.
Sept. 13, 2021: Corn shelling underway