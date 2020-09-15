A cool, wet week for sure! We had over 3 inches of rain this week, with some areas receiving around 5.5 inches. Corn does not look like it has made any progress, but the beans are starting to turn more evenly. Not much harvest activity yet, but after next week's nice forecast I'm sure that will change. The best week in the markets we've had has helped us to catch up on sales to get where we are comfortable. Fall calving is underway with almost 1/4 of the calves on the ground, and pastures have bounced back a little with the moisture we've had.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
