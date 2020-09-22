It definitely feels like fall out. Corn seems to be at a standstill. A lot of it died prematurely with the last round of heavy heat, and the moisture hasn’t changed much this past week. There is still a lot of corn in the mid-20s. Early yield reports have been all over the board. Some have been a little disappointed and then some are very pleased. Beans have started to change fast, but there won’t be many ready in September like it looked early on. We hope to get started this week. Can’t wait!
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
