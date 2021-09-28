Sept. 27, 2021: Shelling wind-downed corn

We are shelling corn today that was flattened by a windstorm on Monday, Sept. 20. We are going to harvest all our corn and get it out of the field before we start cutting beans. We should probably finish corn today (Sept. 27) and we will start beans on Tuesday. A lot of people started harvesting soybeans today. Bean yields have been in 70s and lower 80s bu./acre. I think the corn crop is average to below average in this area, and the beans are average to above average here.
