Harvest started for us this past week. Corn continues to hold more moisture than what the plant looks like it should have. Yields have been very respectable in both corn and beans. Many of the bean yields have been in the 70s and 80s in the area, and there has been a lot of 230-260 bushel corn in the areas where weather was favorable. We had a small shower move through last night, but ground conditions are ideal for harvest. Basis levels remain strong even though harvest is underway. There will be lots of acres of beans come out this week and next.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy