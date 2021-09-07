 Skip to main content
Sept. 6, 2021: Harvest underway for some

Harvest has started for a few folks in our area. In some areas, guys are really, really happy with their yields and other areas seem to be a little below average. The areas with lower yields had more rainfall in April and May. A few early fungicide trials that have been taken out look to be 30-40 bu./acre better than no fungicide. We have had a lot of disease pressure in the last month on corn. More and more soybeans are starting to reach the beginning of maturity here. On Sept. 3, we got a beneficial rain for the later-maturity and later-planted beans.

