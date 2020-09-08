We had a great inch of rain this week! It will probably be too late for most of the corn, but the beans are still green and healthy. The ones planted the first few days of April and the extremely early maturities are starting to turn, but that is about it. Most of the corn is in the mid-30s for moisture with a few in the upper 20s. Very little harvest activity so far, and the cooler temps will probably keep most out till closer to the end of the month.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy