Several farmers took advantage of this nice spring window to get field work done until some rain came. Many continued to get any fertilizer applications made, which included anhydrous. Some continued spring tillage, but many just started planting as many soybeans as possible. Some farmers in the area held off on planting corn until the cool spell passed. A few experimented by planting soybeans around March 10, and they have now emerged. As things dry out, they will be back in the fields planting the rest of their soybeans as well as corn.
April 12, 2021: Tajking advantage of nice spring window