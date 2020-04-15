Our area missed most of the rain this week and strong winds continued to dry fields out very fast. NH3 is around 70% completed, and around 10% of the corn is planted. Dry fertilizer applications and tillage are still in full swing. The wheat fields have progressed to Feekes 6-7 and continue to look very good. Weed control from the Harmony applications seems acceptable. We are a little concerned about the forecast of cold temperatures causing some damage. We also continue to scout for alfalfa weevil damage in the hay fields, and I expect we could see some feeding next week.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
