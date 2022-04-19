April 18, 2022: Lots of water standing on flat ground

It’s raining as I send this report on Easter Sunday. The truck said 36 degrees this morning, and the soil temperature was 38 degrees yesterday at noon. We traveled an hour in each direction this past week to attend ballgames and didn’t see signs of tillage work in any fields. Lots of water standing on the flat ground. Several planters are sitting in front of the sheds ready to go. As I look at the 15-day forecast, we will need to miss some rains to get in the field before the end of April.
