Most of the area received around a half inch of rain or less over Easter weekend and we saw equipment back in the field by Tuesday morning (April 14). NH3 is now 95% completed, and I see more planters moving. The temperature dropped down to 29 degrees on Thursday morning (April 16) and again on Saturday morning, causing some concern for the wheat crop. The most advanced wheat in the area is starting to have the flag leaf emerge, with the growing point 8 to 12 inches above the ground. I don’t believe the wheat will be damaged, however we will continue to scout next week. The 0.3 inches of rain on Friday morning stopped most activity for the day and planters headed back to the field on Saturday.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
