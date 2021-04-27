Still in a holding pattern on our farm. Right or wrong, we are waiting on some warmer temperatures. I’d say the majority of people in our area have at least put something in the ground. I’ve heard many say they are done with corn or will be done shortly. A lot of beans have been planted as well. The wheat all looks good. There doesn’t seem to be much concern with regard to the couple of cold nights, but time will tell. As I write this on April 24, rain is setting in for the day. Once again, I wish you all luck and safety.
April 26, 2021: In holding pattern, waiting for warmth