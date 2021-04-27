 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 26, 2021: In holding pattern, waiting for warmth

April 26, 2021: In holding pattern, waiting for warmth

  • Updated

Still in a holding pattern on our farm. Right or wrong, we are waiting on some warmer temperatures. I’d say the majority of people in our area have at least put something in the ground. I’ve heard many say they are done with corn or will be done shortly. A lot of beans have been planted as well. The wheat all looks good. There doesn’t seem to be much concern with regard to the couple of cold nights, but time will tell. As I write this on April 24, rain is setting in for the day. Once again, I wish you all luck and safety.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News