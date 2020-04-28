Planting stopped midweek after we received 0.8 inches of rain April 21-22 and 1.2 inches Friday night through Saturday. I estimate 75% of the corn and 20% of the soybeans are planted in our area. We are monitoring corn seedling progress and we are little concerned about corn planted on April 7 to April 9. The wheat seems to be growing through the frost damage, and I suspect we will have no major problems resulting from the two frost occurrences. Alfalfa weevil is showing up in most alfalfa fields, and some fields will require treatment.