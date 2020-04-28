Planting stopped midweek after we received 0.8 inches of rain April 21-22 and 1.2 inches Friday night through Saturday. I estimate 75% of the corn and 20% of the soybeans are planted in our area. We are monitoring corn seedling progress and we are little concerned about corn planted on April 7 to April 9. The wheat seems to be growing through the frost damage, and I suspect we will have no major problems resulting from the two frost occurrences. Alfalfa weevil is showing up in most alfalfa fields, and some fields will require treatment.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Real Estate For Sale
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy