Aug. 1, 2022: Beans, corn both looking good

We have had timely rains throughout July with a 6-inch rain this past Tuesday. We were really hoping the rain would track over some of the drier areas in the Midwest. A trip 70 miles west to Missouri was eye opening as a lot of the crops are burned up. Corn is looking good here with pollination wrapping up. As I walk cornfields, I am finding very little disease. Everything is on the corn and we will begin preparing for harvest. Beans are about a week away from applying fungicide and are looking good also. We are finding some minor leaf feeding and a few different diseases showing up in the beans.

