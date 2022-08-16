Aug. 15, 2022: Ahead on GDUs as harvest nears

People are also reading…
I was glad to see some of the drier areas of the country receive some rain. The corn in our area ranges from very good on the well-drained soils to very poor in the river bottoms and everywhere in between. Kernel fill should be good as we have had sufficient rains and there is plenty of moisture in the soil. Soybeans are blooming, and the double-crops are growing fast with the ample moisture. Looks like we are a little ahead on GDUs so maybe we can get a head start on harvest.