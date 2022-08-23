 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022: Few signs of disease in corn

Another beautiful week here in our area. We have had temperatures in the mid-80s all week and are looking at the same for next week. The corn is starting to dry down with very few signs of disease. Raccoons have done more damage to the corn this year than I have ever seen. The soybeans are looking good, with a few diseases showing up in spots. Sudden death has not shown up yet, but I’m sure we will have some, especially in fields that have had it before. Glad to see some rains in areas that have been a few months without precipitation. 

