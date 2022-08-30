Aug. 29, 2022: Corn crop above average

People are also reading…
The corn is black layered and starting to dry down. We are looking at an above-average corn crop in our area because ears are filled to the tip and kernel size will be large this year. Anticipating harvest starting around the middle of September. Soybeans are looking good except one number went down and we are seeing spots of sudden death show up in those. Bean harvest on our farm will be later because all our early beans had to be replanted. We could still use a rain on the beans to boost bean size.