This week I saw a several fields of corn silage being harvested. Quality seems very good and I am sure everyone will be done chopping by the middle of next week. We are still monitoring fields for changes and plan on spraying a few more fields of double-crop beans with fungicides this next week. We do see some minor insect feeding in double crop bean fields, and we will make a decision field by field if we are at an economic threshold for treatment.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy