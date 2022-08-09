Aug. 8, 2022: Crops cope with wetness

People are also reading…
After another 2.5 inches of rain last week, and we are starting to see some waterlogged spots in the beans. We decided to fly the fungicide on the beans because of wet field conditions. Corn is handling the wet conditions much better than the beans. Scouting for tar spot and southern rust has been interesting as there are many different diseases showing up in the cornfields that are not treated with fungicide. No tar spot or rust in our corn fields yet. I’m sure we’ll have some but are hoping the fungicide helps with them also.