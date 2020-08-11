This week we worked on finishing up fungicide applications on soybean fields. The disease pressure seems relatively low but conditions remain good for disease to develop. Our primary focus is on frogeye leaf spot and we will continue to monitor for it over the next few weeks. Corn is continuing to move forward and yield estimates still seem to be very good. We can find Southern rust in many fields and the fungicides we applied appear to be doing an excellent job of slowing the progression of this and other diseases. We are starting to get ready to harvest silage in the next few weeks. I am sure that the abundance of rain we have received will push the silage harvest back a little.
August 10: Watching for frogeye leaf spot and Southern rust
-
- Updated
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy