 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 16, 2021: It feels like fall

August 16, 2021: It feels like fall

  • Updated

We experienced heavy winds on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 12). Our power was out for 17 hours. Several had trees, fences and other things blown out of their yards. We had no damage at the farm. It sure feels like fall out, and my brother has been getting the combine ready to go. We have accumulated around 2,315 GDUs, and it is predicted that we will be at black layer around the end of the month or the first of September (depending on the maturity, of course). We are also getting excited to see what the bean yields will be.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News