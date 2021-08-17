We experienced heavy winds on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 12). Our power was out for 17 hours. Several had trees, fences and other things blown out of their yards. We had no damage at the farm. It sure feels like fall out, and my brother has been getting the combine ready to go. We have accumulated around 2,315 GDUs, and it is predicted that we will be at black layer around the end of the month or the first of September (depending on the maturity, of course). We are also getting excited to see what the bean yields will be.
August 16, 2021: It feels like fall