Overall the crops in our area look very good. The fungicide applications have been very successful at slowing diseases in both corn and soybeans. We do have a small amount of wind damage in a few corn fields from the storms this past week. Most of the plants appear to still be attached by the roots and I suspect we will see minimal yield loss and harvest problems due to this issue.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
