We have seen some misdiagnosis of sudden death syndrome in some soybean fields this week. I know that SDS is showing up in several areas, but red crown rot is another disease we are seeing this year. With the help of Robert Bellm consulting with Dr. Nathan Kleczewski at U of I, he has confirmed that at least some of the plants are infected with RCR. This is a relatively new disease in Illinois, having only been identified here in the state in 2018. Foliar symptoms are almost identical to SDS. Like SDS, it is a fungal root rotting disease that produces a toxin causing leaf symptoms late in the season. It seems to prefer poorly drained, bottomland fields. I recommend you consult your crop advisor or CCA to help you identify any fields that you are concerned with.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
