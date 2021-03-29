Stephanie Porter grew up on a corn and soybean farm near Nokomis. Her brother and sister-in -law have been making the transition to be the third generation to lead the farming operation, with continued support and guidance from their father and mother. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois, a certified crop advisor, and is the soybean product manager for a seed company. She said she has been “blessed to now be closer to the family farming operation after the pandemic.”
Introducing Stephanie Porter