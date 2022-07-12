July 1, 2022: Rain perfect going into pollination

People are also reading…
We received about 2 inches of rain in our area the past three days. Tassels and ears are just beginning to appear, and the rain was perfect going into pollination. We applied urea to the corn last week, so timing should be good on that also. We had some wind with the storms, and it blew down some corn that was a couple weeks behind the earliest planted. Beans are growing very quickly with the moisture we’ve had and are starting to bloom. A few waterhemp are starting to show up in several of our bean fields, probably tillage escapes, as some fields were a little rougher than we like when we planted them.