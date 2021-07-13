 Skip to main content
July 12, 2021: Humidity, temps set stage for plant disease

  • Updated

We received more rain.  The corn is tasseled and fungicide was just applied. The high humidity and temperatures are the perfect storm for diseases like gray leaf spot. The beans continue to flourish, with pods starting to form on the soybeans. We have noticed that the soybeans on a new farm are excelling where there previously was corn on corn. This is a red flag that we will need to test for soybean cyst nematode.

CropWatch Weekly Update

