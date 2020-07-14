Most of the corn in our area has progressed to the VT, R1 stage. We are scouting for disease and setting up fungicide applications. I find little to no insect pressure and will not plan on using any insecticides on this plant health application on most fields. The early planted soybean fields are R2 to R3. We plan on setting up fungicide application next week and continuing to scout for diseases and weed escapes. The double-crop soybeans had a lot of rain and some poorly drained fields had to be replanted in some areas to establish an acceptable stand.
July 13: Scouting for disease, setting up fungicide applications
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
