July 18, 2022: Rain has been timely

It was 99 degrees yesterday and 77 today. When it gets hot and dry, we have been fortunate to get a rain. Crops are looking good, and we are getting ready to apply fungicide and insecticide. Stopped at one of my fields yesterday and they were applying fungicide with drones across the road. I talked with them for about 20 minutes and learned a lot about the process. The drones are getting popular because of their accuracy and ability to spray in small fields. Beans are looking good and will need some August rains to make them yield.