This week’s primary focus has been the application of corn fungicide. We suspect that disease will start showing up in the fields that were not sprayed after the storms this week. High winds did cause small amounts of damage on the late-planted corn still in late V growth stages. I plan to continue setting up soybean fungicides to be applied at R3. The E3 soybean system seems to have killed weeds very well with minimal off-target movement in our area. This will be an exciting new weed control system for us.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
