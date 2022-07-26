July 25, 2022: Feeling blessed to miss drought

People are also reading…
We are feeling blessed in this area as we see on the farm news that many areas are experiencing drought. Hopefully these drought areas can get some rain in the near future and can salvage something this summer. We will start applying fungicide on beans next week and will put an insecticide with it because of the feeding on the leaves. It looks like several different beetles are the main feeders with a few aphids showing up also. Corn is pollinating and has minor silk clipping by the beetles.