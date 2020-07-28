We are continuing to scout for diseases in both corn and soybean fields. Most of the corn fungicide applications are finished on the early planted corn. I am still concerned that later planted corn is at more risk for diseases like Southern rust. I plan to continue to watch the progression of the diseases in our area and make adjustments to our fungicide plans as needed. The yield potential looks amazing on most of the fields I have been in and I think it is important to protect every bushel we can. We received over 4 inches of rain this week and I see more weeds starting to break through some soybean fields. It is hard to control weeds under these conditions and I recommend being very careful on applying herbicides on bean fields that are R2 or later. Most of the time the weeds will not be an economic problem and the herbicides can take away several bushels of yield when applied incorrectly. Overall, I am very excited about the yield potential of both corn and soybeans in our area.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy