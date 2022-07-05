 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 4, 2022: Getting timely rains so far

We have been receiving timely rains so far and the crops are looking good. We started top-dressing corn Saturday and will need a rain shortly to activate the nitrogen. We are also spraying beans for the second time, and are hoping for a good kill on the waterhemp as it is starting to get big in some fields. Currently we have nitrogen, hog manure, biologicals and seeding rate trials on our farm and are starting to see some differences in color and size of the crop in some fields. 

