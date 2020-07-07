We received over 6 inches of rain this past week causing some localized flooding of poorly drained fields. Wheat harvest is finished, and grain quality remained high.Yields seemed a little lower in some of the last harvested fields and most farm averages will be in the low 80s. We continue to scout for weeds in soybean fields and I see waterhemp remaining to be a challenge to control. The earliest planted corn is entering VT and we will start setting up corn fungicide application in the upcoming weeks. I see very low to no disease pressure in corn fields right now, but I suspect that will change quickly.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
