We were able to get planters back into the field several days this week. Corn planted on May 10 through May 12 has definitely had trouble with emergence. Several fields will need to be replanted, with a focus on the darker soil with poor drainage. Soybeans planted at the same time seem to be taking the wet conditions a little better, but we still see some issues with a few fields. I see some discoloration on the hypocotyl and cotyledon, but I am optimistic that the plants will grow through most of these symptoms. I also started seeing hay mowers in the fields at the end of the week and there should be a good window to get the hay put up before the next chance for rain. We are planning on scouting for alfalfa weevil on the regrowth at the end of next week.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
