The crops are growing so fast, that you can hear them growing! The post herbicide was applied to the soybeans soon after I submitted my last report. The earliest planted soybeans have just started to bloom. Post weed control appears to be cleaning up weed breaks in both corn and soybeans. The corn appeared to be at V9 to V10 in growth stage the weekend of June 12, but with this heat could be well beyond that by the time this report goes to press. For the most part, both corn and soybeans appear to be free of pests and disease.
June 14, 2021: You can hear the corn grow