Planting and replanting is 99% completed in our area. We missed most of the rain events over the last week to 10 days and I am worried about slow emergence on some of the last planted crops. Many fields were planted shallow with the expectation of heavy rain. The wheat continues to change quickly, and I suspect harvest will start the end of next week. I see a low amount of disease pressure in the fields that were treated with fungicides. We hope the dry weather will help with the wheat harvest and help maintain high grain quality.