Planting and replanting is 99% completed in our area. We missed most of the rain events over the last week to 10 days and I am worried about slow emergence on some of the last planted crops. Many fields were planted shallow with the expectation of heavy rain. The wheat continues to change quickly, and I suspect harvest will start the end of next week. I see a low amount of disease pressure in the fields that were treated with fungicides. We hope the dry weather will help with the wheat harvest and help maintain high grain quality.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
