June 20, 2022: One hot, steamy week follows another

Hot and steamy this last week, and it looks like next week is the same. We were very fortunate to have an inch of rain on Thursday to carry us through this hot weather. The corn seems to be handling the upper 90s without much problem since we have good moisture. The beans in our area are in all different stages and are handling the hot weather quite well. The Thursday storm came with a lot of wind and blew a lot of the corn over, but it has stood back up with very little broken off. It’s about time for second pass of herbicide on beans as there are some waterhemp showing up.
