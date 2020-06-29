Wheat harvest is over 50% completed in our area over this week. So far all the reports are good quality and high yields. We did notice that the fungicide application with a ground sprayer had a little better control versus airplane. It also seems that the higher N rates are paying off this year. Wheat yields are averaging from 80 to 110 bushels per acre. The higher yielding areas of the fields also had a higher moisture and caused for a delay in harvesting some fields. We will continue to plant double-crop beans and spraying fields into next week.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
